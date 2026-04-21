Sailor Stands Watch Onboard USS Truxtun

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ATLANTIC OCEAN (April 3, 2026) – Operations Specialist Seaman Trinidad Soriano stands watch in the pilot house aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Truxtun (DDG 103) during a sea-and-anchor evolution in the Atlantic Ocean April 3, 2026. Truxtun is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations to support the warfighting effectiveness, lethality and readiness of U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa, and U.S., Allied and partner interests in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Maxwell Higgins)