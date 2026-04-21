BAUMHOLDER, Germany — U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz’ Directorate of Family, Morale, Welfare and Recreation celebrated Month of the Military Child by welcoming over 200 military-connected children at the Hall of Champions Post Gym April 13 for “Crowns & Capes” – an interactive event featuring Disney characters come to life.
|Date Taken:
|04.12.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.23.2026 05:16
|Photo ID:
|9634499
|VIRIN:
|260423-A-A4479-1003
|Resolution:
|2634x2947
|Size:
|1.51 MB
|Location:
|BAUMHOLDER, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|1
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|0
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USAG Rheinland-Pfalz “Crowns & Capes” event brings magic to military children
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