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BAUMHOLDER, Germany — U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz’ Directorate of Family, Morale, Welfare and Recreation celebrated Month of the Military Child by welcoming over 200 military-connected children at the Hall of Champions Post Gym April 13 for “Crowns & Capes” – an interactive event featuring Disney characters come to life.