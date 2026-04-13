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    USAG Rheinland-Pfalz “Crowns & Capes” event brings magic to military children

    USAG Rheinland-Pfalz “Crowns &amp; Capes” event brings magic to military children

    Courtesy Photo | SEMBACH, Germany — U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz’ Directorate of Family,...... read more read more

    SEMBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    04.15.2026

    Courtesy Story

    U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz

    SEMBACH, Germany — U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz’ Directorate of Family, Morale, Welfare and Recreation welcomed 70 military-connected children at the former Sembach Elementary School theater April 14 for “Crowns & Capes” – an interactive event featuring Disney characters come to life.

    In recognition of the Month of the Military Child, Armed Forces Entertainment actors treated audiences to an immersive themed showing of Moana. The experience brought the story to life, allowing young attendees to engage with the film in a way that blended imagination, music and storytelling.

    “Crowns & Capes” also visited Baumholder, offering “superhero training” at the Hall of Champions along with the immersive Moana movie experience at the Rheinlander Community Club on Smith Barracks.

    The Sembach event transformed the historic theater into a vibrant, kid-friendly environment filled with popcorn, laughter and excitement, highlighting the importance of community and connection.

    Leaders emphasized that events like these go beyond entertainment.

    “It’s about taking care of our most important assets—our children,” one organizer noted. “Behind every mission is a family and today was about them.”

    Armed Forces Entertainment tours like “Crowns & Capes” are aimed at supporting military families by delivering high-quality entertainment experiences to overseas communities. The program focuses on creating memorable moments for children, emphasizing creativity, resilience and the unique role military youth play in supporting the mission.

    U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz sets, serves and secures the total force community, enabling power projection for the European Theater.

    Connect with us:https://linktr.ee/usag_rp

    Editor’s note: This courtesy article was drafted with the assistance of generative AI. It was subsequently reviewed, edited, and fact-checked by USAG Rheinland-Pfalz public affairs to ensure accuracy, compliance with DoW security guidelines, and to reflect the appropriate tone.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 04.15.2026
    Date Posted: 04.15.2026 09:36
    Story ID: 562750
    Location: SEMBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Web Views: 20
    Downloads: 0

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    USAG Rheinland-Pfalz “Crowns &amp; Capes” event brings magic to military children
    USAG Rheinland-Pfalz “Crowns &amp; Capes” event brings magic to military children
    USAG Rheinland-Pfalz “Crowns &amp; Capes” event brings magic to military children
    USAG Rheinland-Pfalz “Crowns &amp; Capes” event brings magic to military children

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