USAG Rheinland-Pfalz “Crowns & Capes” event brings magic to military children

Courtesy Photo | SEMBACH, Germany — U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz’ Directorate of Family, Morale, Welfare and Recreation celebrated Month of the Military Child by welcoming 70 military-connected children at the former Sembach Elementary School theater April 14 for “Crowns & Capes” – an interactive event featuring Disney characters come to life. see less | View Image Page

Courtesy Photo | SEMBACH, Germany — U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz’ Directorate of Family,...... read more read more

SEMBACH, Germany — U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz’ Directorate of Family, Morale, Welfare and Recreation welcomed 70 military-connected children at the former Sembach Elementary School theater April 14 for “Crowns & Capes” – an interactive event featuring Disney characters come to life.

In recognition of the Month of the Military Child, Armed Forces Entertainment actors treated audiences to an immersive themed showing of Moana. The experience brought the story to life, allowing young attendees to engage with the film in a way that blended imagination, music and storytelling.

“Crowns & Capes” also visited Baumholder, offering “superhero training” at the Hall of Champions along with the immersive Moana movie experience at the Rheinlander Community Club on Smith Barracks.

The Sembach event transformed the historic theater into a vibrant, kid-friendly environment filled with popcorn, laughter and excitement, highlighting the importance of community and connection.

Leaders emphasized that events like these go beyond entertainment.

“It’s about taking care of our most important assets—our children,” one organizer noted. “Behind every mission is a family and today was about them.”

Armed Forces Entertainment tours like “Crowns & Capes” are aimed at supporting military families by delivering high-quality entertainment experiences to overseas communities. The program focuses on creating memorable moments for children, emphasizing creativity, resilience and the unique role military youth play in supporting the mission.

U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz sets, serves and secures the total force community, enabling power projection for the European Theater.

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Editor’s note: This courtesy article was drafted with the assistance of generative AI. It was subsequently reviewed, edited, and fact-checked by USAG Rheinland-Pfalz public affairs to ensure accuracy, compliance with DoW security guidelines, and to reflect the appropriate tone.