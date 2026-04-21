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    USAG Rheinland-Pfalz “Crowns & Capes” event brings magic to military children [Image 2 of 3]

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    USAG Rheinland-Pfalz “Crowns &amp; Capes” event brings magic to military children

    RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    04.12.2026

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz

    BAUMHOLDER, Germany — U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz’ Directorate of Family, Morale, Welfare and Recreation celebrated Month of the Military Child by welcoming over 200 military-connected children at the Hall of Champions Post Gym April 13 for “Crowns & Capes” – an interactive event featuring Disney characters come to life.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.12.2026
    Date Posted: 04.23.2026 05:16
    Photo ID: 9634491
    VIRIN: 260423-A-A4479-1002
    Resolution: 2395x3460
    Size: 2.09 MB
    Location: RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    USAG Rheinland-Pfalz “Crowns &amp; Capes” event brings magic to military children
    USAG Rheinland-Pfalz “Crowns &amp; Capes” event brings magic to military children

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