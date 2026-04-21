Christopher Veis was one of only 50 individuals selected for the Fiscal Year 2026 cohort from across the entire Medical Command and one of just four civilians to receive this honor to attend Iron Major Week in San Antonio, Texas, this year.
|Date Taken:
|03.17.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.23.2026 02:35
|Photo ID:
|9634388
|VIRIN:
|260318-A-FU201-1248
|Resolution:
|4032x3024
|Size:
|2.45 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Public Health Command Europe Engineer Attends Iron Major Week [Image 2 of 2], by Michelle Thum, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Public Health Command Europe Engineer Attends Iron Major Week
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