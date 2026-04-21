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    Public Health Command Europe Engineer Attends Iron Major Week [Image 1 of 2]

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    Public Health Command Europe Engineer Attends Iron Major Week

    UNITED STATES

    03.10.2026

    Photo by Michelle Thum 

    Public Health Command Europe

    Christopher Veis was one of only 50 individuals selected for the Fiscal Year 2026 cohort from across the entire Medical Command and one of just four civilians to receive this honor to attend Iron Major Week in San Antonio, Texas, this year.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.10.2026
    Date Posted: 04.23.2026 02:35
    Photo ID: 9634387
    VIRIN: 260311-A-FU201-1937
    Resolution: 2048x1536
    Size: 1.07 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Public Health Command Europe Engineer Attends Iron Major Week [Image 2 of 2], by Michelle Thum, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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