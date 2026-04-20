Public Health Command Europe Engineer Attends Iron Major Week

LANDSTUHL, Germany – Environmental Engineer with the Public Health Command Europe was recently selected to attend the Army Medical Department's prestigious Iron Major Week in San Antonio, Texas. This highly competitive, annual course brings together outstanding military officers and civilians who have demonstrated exceptional leadership and potential.



Christopher Veis was one of only 50 individuals selected for the Fiscal Year 2026 cohort from across the entire Medical Command and one of just four civilians to receive this honor. The selection process is rigorous, with each leader being nominated by their supervisor, endorsed by their commander and ultimately chosen by a senior board.



The Iron Major program is designed to recognize and develop future leaders within Army Medicine.

The week-long course provides attendees with valuable insights into the strategic direction of the Army and Army Medicine through direct interaction with senior leaders.



Veis's selection for this program is a testament to his dedication and leadership qualities. His achievements also include being chosen for the Defense Civilian Emerging Leaders Program, where he is one of 72 selected from across the Department of War and one of 21 selected by the Army for the FY26 cohort.This program is designed for entry-level and emerging federal leaders, immersing them in experiential activities that enhance self-awareness, communication, and team-building skills.



Reflecting on his time in San Antonio, Veis expressed that he thoroughly enjoyed the opportunity to gain a deeper understanding of the vital role Army Medicine plays and its vision for the future.

“It was an amazing experience to basically get a 30,000-foot view of what Army medicine is. It was enlightening.” said Veis.



Looking ahead, Mr. Veis is eager to apply the knowledge and insights he gained to his work at Public Health Command Europe. He plans to share his experience with his colleagues to help enhance the unit's mission.



“I truly enjoyed the briefs about holistic fitness and what the next steps are,” said Veis. “Integrating better nutrition, fitness and sleep is something each of us can do.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 04.21.2026 Date Posted: 04.21.2026 03:04 Story ID: 563195 Location: LANDSTUHL, DE Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Public Health Command Europe Engineer Attends Iron Major Week, by Michelle Thum, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.