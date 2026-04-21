3rd Medical Battalion Mass Casualty Training

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U.S. Navy Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Yangyi Li with 3rd Medical Battalion, 3rd Marine Logistics Group, applies bandages to a simulated casualty in a medical scenario during a mass casualty training on Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, April 20, 2026. This mass casualty training tested 3rd Medical Battalion’s ability to manage stressful medical scenarios, including the application of triage techniques, proficiency in Tactical Combat Casualty Care, and coordination in a combat environment. Li is a native of California. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jonathan Rodriguez Pastrana)