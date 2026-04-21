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    3rd Medical Battalion Mass Casualty Training [Image 4 of 10]

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    3rd Medical Battalion Mass Casualty Training

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    04.19.2026

    Photo by Cpl. Jonathan Rodriguez Pastrana 

    3rd Marine Logistics Group

    U.S. Navy Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Yangyi Li with 3rd Medical Battalion, 3rd Marine Logistics Group, monitors heart rate of a simulated casualty in a medical scenario during a mass casualty training on Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, April 20, 2026. This mass casualty training tested 3rd Medical Battalion’s ability to manage stressful medical scenarios, including the application of triage techniques, proficiency in Tactical Combat Casualty Care, and coordination in a combat environment. Li is a native of California. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jonathan Rodriguez Pastrana)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.19.2026
    Date Posted: 04.23.2026 02:47
    Photo ID: 9634360
    VIRIN: 260420-M-NM862-1210
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 8.13 MB
    Location: OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 3rd Medical Battalion Mass Casualty Training [Image 10 of 10], by Cpl Jonathan Rodriguez Pastrana, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    3rd Medical Battalion Mass Casualty Training
    3rd Medical Battalion Mass Casualty Training
    3rd Medical Battalion Mass Casualty Training
    3rd Medical Battalion Mass Casualty Training
    3rd Medical Battalion Mass Casualty Training
    3rd Medical Battalion Mass Casualty Training
    3rd Medical Battalion Mass Casualty Training
    3rd Medical Battalion Mass Casualty Training
    3rd Medical Battalion Mass Casualty Training
    3rd Medical Battalion Mass Casualty Training

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