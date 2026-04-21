3rd Medical Battalion Mass Casualty Training

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U.S. Navy Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Matthew McClure with 3rd Medical Battalion, 3rd Marine Logistics Group, searches for a vein to apply an IV to a simulated casualty in a medical scenario during a mass casualty training on Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, April 20, 2026. This mass casualty training tested 3rd Medical Battalion’s ability to manage stressful medical scenarios, including the application of triage techniques, proficiency in Tactical Combat Casualty Care, and coordination in a combat environment. McClure is a native of Kentucky. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jonathan Rodriguez Pastrana)