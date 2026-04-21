Balikatan 26: CLR 3 Marines Hone Motor T Readiness at Camp Nakar

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U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Carlos Ramos Maciel, logistics specialist with Combat Logistics Regiment 3, 3rd Marine Logistics Group, covers a Joint Light Tactical Vehicle with a tarpaulin after conducting crew-level preventative maintenance checks and services during Exercise Balikatan 2026 at Camp Nakar, Lucena City, Philippines, April 21, 2026. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military that represents the strength of our alliance, improves our capable combined force, and demonstrates our commitment to regional peace and prosperity. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Aaliyah Hunt)