U.S. Marines with Combat Logistics Regiment 3, 3rd Marine Logistics Group cover Joint Light Tactical Vehicles with tarpaulins after conducting crew-level preventative maintenance checks and services during Exercise Balikatan 2026 at Camp Nakar, Lucena City, Philippines, April 21, 2026. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military that represents the strength of our alliance, improves our capable combined force, and demonstrates our commitment to regional peace and prosperity. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Aaliyah Hunt)
|Date Taken:
|04.16.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.23.2026 01:45
|Photo ID:
|9634323
|VIRIN:
|260421-M-TJ480-1185
|Resolution:
|8192x5464
|Size:
|8.33 MB
|Location:
|CAMP NAKAR, PH
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Balikatan 26: CLR 3 Marines Hone Motor T Readiness at Camp Nakar [Image 9 of 9], by LCpl Aaliyah Hunt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.