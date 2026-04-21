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    Balikatan 26: CLR 3 Marines Hone Motor T Readiness at Camp Nakar [Image 9 of 9]

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    Balikatan 26: CLR 3 Marines Hone Motor T Readiness at Camp Nakar

    CAMP NAKAR, PHILIPPINES

    04.16.2024

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Aaliyah Hunt 

    3rd Marine Logistics Group

    A U.S. Marine with Combat Logistics Regiment 3, 3rd Marine Logistics Group, lowers the ride height on a Joint Light Tactical Vehicle as part of a crew-level preventative maintenance check and service during Exercise Balikatan 2026 at Camp Nakar, Lucena City, Philippines, April 21, 2026. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military that represents the strength of our alliance, improves our capable combined force, and demonstrates our commitment to regional peace and prosperity. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Aaliyah Hunt)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.16.2024
    Date Posted: 04.23.2026 01:45
    Photo ID: 9634319
    VIRIN: 260421-M-TJ480-1209
    Resolution: 6977x4651
    Size: 7.16 MB
    Location: CAMP NAKAR, PH
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Balikatan 26: CLR 3 Marines Hone Motor T Readiness at Camp Nakar [Image 9 of 9], by LCpl Aaliyah Hunt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Balikatan 26: CLR 3 Marines Hone Motor T Readiness at Camp Nakar
    Balikatan 26: CLR 3 Marines Hone Motor T Readiness at Camp Nakar
    Balikatan 26: CLR 3 Marines Hone Motor T Readiness at Camp Nakar
    Balikatan 26: CLR 3 Marines Hone Motor T Readiness at Camp Nakar
    Balikatan 26: CLR 3 Marines Hone Motor T Readiness at Camp Nakar
    Balikatan 26: CLR 3 Marines Hone Motor T Readiness at Camp Nakar
    Balikatan 26: CLR 3 Marines Hone Motor T Readiness at Camp Nakar
    Balikatan 26: CLR 3 Marines Hone Motor T Readiness at Camp Nakar
    Balikatan 26: CLR 3 Marines Hone Motor T Readiness at Camp Nakar

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