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    U.S. Marines and Sailors with Combat Logistics Regiment 35, 3rd Marine Logistics Group, Conduct Live-fire Training [Image 9 of 11]

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    U.S. Marines and Sailors with Combat Logistics Regiment 35, 3rd Marine Logistics Group, Conduct Live-fire Training

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    04.20.2026

    Photo by Cpl. Logan Mason 

    AFN Okinawa

    U.S. Marines with Combat Logistics Regiment 35, 3rd Marine Logistics Group, fire an M249 Light Machine Gun at Central Training Area, Okinawa, Japan, on April 21, 2026. CLR-35 conducted live-fire training, improving their proficiency with crew-served weapon systems and enhanced force protection capabilities in an expeditionary advanced base operations environment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Logan Mason)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.20.2026
    Date Posted: 04.23.2026 01:24
    Photo ID: 9634314
    VIRIN: 260421-M-YD775-1381
    Resolution: 8102x5401
    Size: 11.42 MB
    Location: OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Marines and Sailors with Combat Logistics Regiment 35, 3rd Marine Logistics Group, Conduct Live-fire Training [Image 11 of 11], by Cpl Logan Mason, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    U.S. Marines and Sailors with Combat Logistics Regiment 35, 3rd Marine Logistics Group, Conduct Live-fire Training
    U.S. Marines and Sailors with Combat Logistics Regiment 35, 3rd Marine Logistics Group, Conduct Live-fire Training
    U.S. Marines and Sailors with Combat Logistics Regiment 35, 3rd Marine Logistics Group, Conduct Live-fire Training
    U.S. Marines and Sailors with Combat Logistics Regiment 35, 3rd Marine Logistics Group, Conduct Live-fire Training
    U.S. Marines and Sailors with Combat Logistics Regiment 35, 3rd Marine Logistics Group, Conduct Live-fire Training
    U.S. Marines and Sailors with Combat Logistics Regiment 35, 3rd Marine Logistics Group, Conduct Live-fire Training
    U.S. Marines and Sailors with Combat Logistics Regiment 35, 3rd Marine Logistics Group, Conduct Live-fire Training
    U.S. Marines and Sailors with Combat Logistics Regiment 35, 3rd Marine Logistics Group, Conduct Live-fire Training
    U.S. Marines and Sailors with Combat Logistics Regiment 35, 3rd Marine Logistics Group, Conduct Live-fire Training
    U.S. Marines and Sailors with Combat Logistics Regiment 35, 3rd Marine Logistics Group, Conduct Live-fire Training
    U.S. Marines and Sailors with Combat Logistics Regiment 35, 3rd Marine Logistics Group, Conduct Live-fire Training

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