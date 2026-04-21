U.S. Marines with Combat Logistics Regiment 35, 3rd Marine Logistics Group, fire an M249 Light Machine Gun at Central Training Area, Okinawa, Japan, on April 21, 2026. CLR-35 conducted live-fire training, improving their proficiency with crew-served weapon systems and enhanced force protection capabilities in an expeditionary advanced base operations environment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Logan Mason)
|Date Taken:
|04.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.23.2026 01:24
|Photo ID:
|9634314
|VIRIN:
|260421-M-YD775-1381
|Resolution:
|8102x5401
|Size:
|11.42 MB
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|1
This work, U.S. Marines and Sailors with Combat Logistics Regiment 35, 3rd Marine Logistics Group, Conduct Live-fire Training [Image 11 of 11], by Cpl Logan Mason, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.