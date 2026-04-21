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    U.S. Marines and Sailors with Combat Logistics Regiment 35, 3rd Marine Logistics Group, Conduct Live-fire Training [Image 3 of 11]

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    U.S. Marines and Sailors with Combat Logistics Regiment 35, 3rd Marine Logistics Group, Conduct Live-fire Training

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    04.20.2026

    Photo by Cpl. Logan Mason 

    AFN Okinawa

    U.S. Marines with Combat Logistics Regiment 35, 3rd Marine Logistics Group conduct a dry-fire exercise at Central Training Area, Okinawa, Japan, on April 21, 2026. CLR-35 conducted live-fire training, improving their proficiency with crew-served weapon systems and enhanced force protection capabilities in an expeditionary advanced base operations environment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Logan Mason)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.20.2026
    Date Posted: 04.23.2026 01:24
    Photo ID: 9634306
    VIRIN: 260421-M-YD775-1079
    Resolution: 7219x4813
    Size: 10.1 MB
    Location: OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Marines and Sailors with Combat Logistics Regiment 35, 3rd Marine Logistics Group, Conduct Live-fire Training [Image 11 of 11], by Cpl Logan Mason, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    U.S. Marines and Sailors with Combat Logistics Regiment 35, 3rd Marine Logistics Group, Conduct Live-fire Training
    U.S. Marines and Sailors with Combat Logistics Regiment 35, 3rd Marine Logistics Group, Conduct Live-fire Training
    U.S. Marines and Sailors with Combat Logistics Regiment 35, 3rd Marine Logistics Group, Conduct Live-fire Training
    U.S. Marines and Sailors with Combat Logistics Regiment 35, 3rd Marine Logistics Group, Conduct Live-fire Training
    U.S. Marines and Sailors with Combat Logistics Regiment 35, 3rd Marine Logistics Group, Conduct Live-fire Training
    U.S. Marines and Sailors with Combat Logistics Regiment 35, 3rd Marine Logistics Group, Conduct Live-fire Training
    U.S. Marines and Sailors with Combat Logistics Regiment 35, 3rd Marine Logistics Group, Conduct Live-fire Training
    U.S. Marines and Sailors with Combat Logistics Regiment 35, 3rd Marine Logistics Group, Conduct Live-fire Training
    U.S. Marines and Sailors with Combat Logistics Regiment 35, 3rd Marine Logistics Group, Conduct Live-fire Training
    U.S. Marines and Sailors with Combat Logistics Regiment 35, 3rd Marine Logistics Group, Conduct Live-fire Training
    U.S. Marines and Sailors with Combat Logistics Regiment 35, 3rd Marine Logistics Group, Conduct Live-fire Training

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