U.S. Marines and Sailors with Combat Logistics Regiment 35, 3rd Marine Logistics Group, Conduct Live-fire Training

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U.S. Marines with Combat Logistics Regiment 35, 3rd Marine Logistics Group, fire an M240B machine gun at Central Training Area, Okinawa, Japan, on April 21, 2026. CLR-35 conducted live-fire training, improving their proficiency with crew-served weapon systems and enhanced force protection capabilities in an expeditionary advanced base operations environment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Logan Mason)