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From left, U.S. Army Sgt. Lionel Duplessis, Staff Sgt. Pushpal Singh, 2nd Lt. William Harger, Spc. Austin Melton, Sgt. 1st Class Taurian Haynes, Spc. Salomon Borden, Pfc. Kayla Rush, and Sgt. Cedric Bolden, all assigned to 890th Engineer Battalion, Mississippi National Guard, Joint Task Force–District of Columbia, pose for a photo while patrolling at the Jefferson Memorial in Washington, D.C., March 25, 2026. Approximately 2,700 National Guard members support the DC Safe and Beautiful mission, providing critical assistance to the Metropolitan Police Department and community partners to enhance safety and quality of life throughout the District. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Christian Brown)