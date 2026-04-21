U.S. Soldiers from the 890th Engineer Battalion, Mississippi National Guard, Joint Task Force–District of Columbia, patrol at the Jefferson Memorial in Washington, D.C., March 25, 2026. Approximately 2,700 National Guard members support the DC Safe and Beautiful mission, providing critical assistance to the Metropolitan Police Department and community partners to enhance safety and quality of life throughout the District. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Christian Brown)
|Date Taken:
|03.25.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.23.2026 00:19
|Photo ID:
|9634229
|VIRIN:
|260325-Z-LK770-2366
|Resolution:
|7008x4672
|Size:
|8.33 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Joint Task Force Magnolia Soldiers support the D.C. Safe & Beautiful mission at the Jefferson Memorial [Image 9 of 9], by SGT Christian Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.