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U.S. Army Spc. Austin Melton, 890th Engineer Battalion, Mississippi National Guard, Joint Task Force–District of Columbia, reads a letter from a member of the public at the Jefferson Memorial in Washington, D.C., March 25, 2026. Approximately 2,700 National Guard members support the DC Safe and Beautiful mission, providing critical assistance to the Metropolitan Police Department and community partners to enhance safety and quality of life throughout the District. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Christian Brown)