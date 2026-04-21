82nd Airborne Division Soldiers Operate the Bumblebee Drone

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A bumblebee drone flies in front of a group of 82nd Airborne Division Soldiers at Fort Bragg, N.C., April 22, 2026. The bumblebee is under development to add the capability of autonomous target identification and air-to-air interception. (U.S. Army Photo by Staff Sgt. Cory Reese)