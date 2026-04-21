A bumblebee drone takes off at Fort Bragg, N.C., April 22, 2026. The bumblebee is under development to add the capability of autonomous target identification and air-to-air interception. (U.S. Army Photo by Staff Sgt. Cory Reese)
|Date Taken:
|04.22.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.22.2026 21:31
|Photo ID:
|9634107
|VIRIN:
|260422-A-SM410-2004
|Resolution:
|3288x2192
|Size:
|1.54 MB
|Location:
|FORT BRAGG, NC, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 82nd Airborne Division Soldiers Operate the Bumblebee Drone [Image 6 of 6], by SSG Cory Reese, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.