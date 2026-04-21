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    82nd Airborne Division Soldiers Operate the Bumblebee Drone [Image 3 of 6]

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    82nd Airborne Division Soldiers Operate the Bumblebee Drone

    FORT BRAGG, NC, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    04.22.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Cory Reese 

    XVIII Airborne Corps Public Affairs

    A bumblebee drone takes off at Fort Bragg, N.C., April 22, 2026. The bumblebee is under development to add the capability of autonomous target identification and air-to-air interception. (U.S. Army Photo by Staff Sgt. Cory Reese)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.22.2026
    Date Posted: 04.22.2026 21:31
    Photo ID: 9634105
    VIRIN: 260422-A-SM410-2003
    Resolution: 3888x2592
    Size: 1.65 MB
    Location: FORT BRAGG, NC, NORTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 82nd Airborne Division Soldiers Operate the Bumblebee Drone [Image 6 of 6], by SSG Cory Reese, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    82nd Airborne Division Soldiers Operate the Bumblebee Drone
    82nd Airborne Division Soldiers Operate the Bumblebee Drone
    82nd Airborne Division Soldiers Operate the Bumblebee Drone
    82nd Airborne Division Soldiers Operate the Bumblebee Drone
    82nd Airborne Division Soldiers Operate the Bumblebee Drone
    82nd Airborne Division Soldiers Operate the Bumblebee Drone

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    XVIII Airborne Corps
    Transformation
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