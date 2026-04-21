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    302d Maintenance Squadron Performs Isochronal Inspection of C-130H Hercules [Image 3 of 3]

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    302d Maintenance Squadron Performs Isochronal Inspection of C-130H Hercules

    COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    04.20.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Cody Friend 

    302nd Airlift Wing

    Master Sgt. Brandon Davis, 302d Maintenance Squadron avionics systems craftsman performs an inspection on parts of a C-130H Hercules at Peterson Space Force Base, April 20, 2026. The isochronal inspection checks all aspects of the aircraft in order to ensure long term airworthiness for up to 18 months. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Cody Friend)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.20.2026
    Date Posted: 04.22.2026 17:47
    Photo ID: 9633817
    VIRIN: 260420-F-OF631-1086
    Resolution: 8256x4640
    Size: 12.31 MB
    Location: COLORADO, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 302d Maintenance Squadron Performs Isochronal Inspection of C-130H Hercules [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Cody Friend, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    302d Maintenance Squadron Performs Isochronal Inspection of C-130H Hercules
    302d Maintenance Squadron Performs Isochronal Inspection of C-130H Hercules
    302d Maintenance Squadron Performs Isochronal Inspection of C-130H Hercules

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    C130 Hercules
    302d Airlift Wing
    Airmen
    302d Maintenance Squadron

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