302d Maintenance Squadron Performs Isochronal Inspection of C-130H Hercules

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Master Sgt. Brandon Davis, 302d Maintenance Squadron avionics systems craftsman performs an inspection on parts of a C-130H Hercules at Peterson Space Force Base, April 20, 2026. The isochronal inspection checks all aspects of the aircraft in order to ensure long term airworthiness for up to 18 months. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Cody Friend)