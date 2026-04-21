Airmen with the 302d Maintenance Squadron perform an isochronal inspection on a C-130H Hercules at Peterson Space Force Base, April 20, 2026. The inspection checks all aspects of the aircraft in order to ensure long term airworthiness for up to 18 months. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Cody Friend)
|Date Taken:
|04.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.22.2026 17:47
|Photo ID:
|9633814
|VIRIN:
|260420-F-OF631-1001
|Resolution:
|8256x4640
|Size:
|13.32 MB
|Location:
|COLORADO, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 302d Maintenance Squadron Performs Isochronal Inspection of C-130H Hercules [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Cody Friend, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.