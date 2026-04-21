302d Maintenance Squadron Performs Isochronal Inspection of C-130H Hercules

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Airmen with the 302d Maintenance Squadron perform an isochronal inspection on a C-130H Hercules at Peterson Space Force Base, April 20, 2026. The inspection checks all aspects of the aircraft in order to ensure long term airworthiness for up to 18 months. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Cody Friend)