Honoring the Littlest Heroes an annual event at NEX Jacksonville

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NEX Jacksonville, Florida, hosted is annual “Celebrating Little Heroes Fun Run and Family Fun Fest” events on April 18, 2026. Patrons of all ages gathered to celebrate the Month of the Military Child with a 1-mile run followed by family-friendly activities. The Navy Exchange Service Command enables warfighter readiness and strengthens the Navy’s quality of life mission. Providing essential products, services, hospitality and outfitting Navy communities around the globe, NEXCOM is continuously evolving to meet the demands of today’s military operational environment. (U.S. Navy photo)