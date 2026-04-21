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    Honoring the Littlest Heroes an annual event at NEX Jacksonville [Image 3 of 5]

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    Honoring the Littlest Heroes an annual event at NEX Jacksonville

    UNITED STATES

    04.18.2026

    Photo by Kristine Sturkie 

    Navy Exchange Service Command

    NEX Jacksonville, Florida, hosted is annual “Celebrating Little Heroes Fun Run and Family Fun Fest” events on April 18, 2026. Patrons of all ages gathered to celebrate the Month of the Military Child with a 1-mile run followed by family-friendly activities. The Navy Exchange Service Command enables warfighter readiness and strengthens the Navy’s quality of life mission. Providing essential products, services, hospitality and outfitting Navy communities around the globe, NEXCOM is continuously evolving to meet the demands of today’s military operational environment. (U.S. Navy photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.18.2026
    Date Posted: 04.22.2026 11:49
    Photo ID: 9632685
    VIRIN: 260418-N-QY289-1003
    Resolution: 2160x3840
    Size: 2.55 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Honoring the Littlest Heroes an annual event at NEX Jacksonville [Image 5 of 5], by Kristine Sturkie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Honoring the Littlest Heroes an annual event at NEX Jacksonville
    Honoring the Littlest Heroes an annual event at NEX Jacksonville
    Honoring the Littlest Heroes an annual event at NEX Jacksonville
    Honoring the Littlest Heroes an annual event at NEX Jacksonville
    Honoring the Littlest Heroes an annual event at NEX Jacksonville

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