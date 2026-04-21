Every document counts: Keesler’s 100% shred policy protects the mission

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Loose shredded paper sits in a pile at the recycling center on Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, Dec. 12, 2025. Shredded materials are eventually transported to another facility to be destroyed and repurposed into different products, contributing to sustainability efforts. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Devyn Waits)