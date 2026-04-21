Loose shredded paper sits in a pile at the recycling center on Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, Dec. 12, 2025. Shredded materials are eventually transported to another facility to be destroyed and repurposed into different products, contributing to sustainability efforts. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Devyn Waits)
|Date Taken:
|11.21.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.22.2026 10:34
|Photo ID:
|9632298
|VIRIN:
|251121-F-IE886-1039
|Resolution:
|2692x1856
|Size:
|1.61 MB
|Location:
|BILOXI, MISSISSIPPI, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Every document counts: Keesler’s 100% shred policy protects the mission [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Devyn Waits, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Every document counts: Keesler’s 100% shred policy protects the mission
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