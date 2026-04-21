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    Every document counts: Keesler’s 100% shred policy protects the mission [Image 2 of 2]

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    Every document counts: Keesler’s 100% shred policy protects the mission

    BILOXI, MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES

    11.21.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Devyn Waits 

    81st Training Wing

    Loose shredded paper sits in a pile at the recycling center on Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, Dec. 12, 2025. Shredded materials are eventually transported to another facility to be destroyed and repurposed into different products, contributing to sustainability efforts. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Devyn Waits)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.21.2025
    Date Posted: 04.22.2026 10:34
    Photo ID: 9632298
    VIRIN: 251121-F-IE886-1039
    Resolution: 2692x1856
    Size: 1.61 MB
    Location: BILOXI, MISSISSIPPI, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1

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    This work, Every document counts: Keesler’s 100% shred policy protects the mission [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Devyn Waits, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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