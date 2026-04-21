Every document counts: Keesler’s 100% shred policy protects the mission Your browser does not support the audio element.

KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, Miss. – Protecting sensitive information starts with everyday actions. At Keesler Air Force Base, the 100% shred policy ensures all paper materials are properly destroyed, reducing risk while supporting the installation’s recycling program.



The policy requires all personnel to dispose of paper products in designated shred bins, regardless of whether the documents appear sensitive. By removing the need to determine what should be shredded, the process helps prevent accidental exposure of personally identifiable information and other sensitive data.



According to Charles Moore and William McKee, Keesler Recycling Center managers, every piece of paper, no matter how small, should be treated the same.



“Everything gets shredded,” Moore said. “It doesn’t matter what it is.”



Once paper is placed in a shred bin, it enters a controlled process managed by the recycling center. Materials are collected from across the base and brought to a central location, where they are baled and prepared for transport.



“From when it’s shredded here, it’s then baled up… once we get 32 bales, we have a tractor trailer come and ship it out,” McKee said.



Moore added that all shredding and collection is handled on base before materials are transported, to ensure accountability throughout the process.



The shredded materials are transported to a recycling facility, where they are repurposed into new products. The process not only guarantees documents are destroyed beyond reconstruction, but also contributes to sustainability efforts.



In addition to environmental benefits, the recycling program generates funds that are reinvested back into the base.



“They pay the government for what we’ve shipped to them,” McKee said. “That money can be used for recycling-related needs like shredders and other equipment.”



Recycling center personnel also emphasized the importance of properly separating materials. Shredded paper should not be placed in standard recycling bins, which are designated for cardboard only.



“If it’s mixed, it becomes trash,” McKee said. “The cleaner we can make it, the more profit there is.”



For offices without shredders, personnel can bring documents directly to the recycling center or coordinate with them to get added to their weekly collection routes to ensure proper disposal.



By following the 100% shred policy, Airmen and personnel across Keesler play a direct role in protecting information, maintaining accountability and supporting both mission readiness and environmental sustainability.



Keesler Recycling Center: 228-376-4546