Recycled materials sit next to bales of shredded paper at the recycling center on Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, Dec. 12, 2025. Keesler’s 100% shred policy of all paper products reduces the likelihood of sensitive information being exposed. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Devyn Waits)
|Date Taken:
|11.21.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.22.2026 10:33
|Photo ID:
|9632293
|VIRIN:
|251121-F-IE886-1006
|Resolution:
|2443x2045
|Size:
|1.93 MB
|Location:
|BILOXI, MISSISSIPPI, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Every document counts: Keesler’s 100% shred policy protects the mission [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Devyn Waits, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Every document counts: Keesler’s 100% shred policy protects the mission
No keywords found.