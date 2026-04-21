Every document counts: Keesler’s 100% shred policy protects the mission

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Recycled materials sit next to bales of shredded paper at the recycling center on Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, Dec. 12, 2025. Keesler’s 100% shred policy of all paper products reduces the likelihood of sensitive information being exposed. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Devyn Waits)