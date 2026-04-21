Kosovo Police officers receive certificates from KFOR Emergency Medic class

Officers from the Kosovo Police pose for a photo after receiving emergency-medic course certificates after participating in a three day class provided by NATO-led Kosovo Force Regional Command East’s 1-153rd Cavalry Squadron, in North Mitrovica/Severna Mitrovica, April 10, 2026. The training is part of the sustained relationship between KFOR and Kosovo Police, a relationship that enhances KFOR’s mission of providing a safe and secure environment and freedom of movement for all people of Kosovo. (U.S. Army photo by 1st Lt. Noah Cohen)
|Date Taken:
|04.09.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.22.2026 08:50
|Photo ID:
|9632066
|VIRIN:
|260410-D-A5037-8836
|Resolution:
|2048x1536
|Size:
|950.23 KB
|Location:
|ZZ
|Web Views:
|3
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|0
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