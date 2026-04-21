Kosovo Police officers receive certificates from KFOR Emergency Medic class

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Officers from the Kosovo Police pose for a photo after receiving emergency-medic course certificates after participating in a three day class provided by NATO-led Kosovo Force Regional Command East’s 1-153rd Cavalry Squadron, in North Mitrovica/Severna Mitrovica, April 10, 2026. The training is part of the sustained relationship between KFOR and Kosovo Police, a relationship that enhances KFOR’s mission of providing a safe and secure environment and freedom of movement for all people of Kosovo. (U.S. Army photo by 1st Lt. Noah Cohen)