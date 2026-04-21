Kosovo Police officers receive certificates from KFOR Emergency Medic class

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A Kosovo Police Officer shakes hand with SPC Tiana Moses after receiving a course certificate in North Mitrovica/Severna Mitrovica, April 10, 2026. Moses is one of two instructors from NATO-led Kosovo Force, Regional Command East, who taught an emergency-medic course for Kosovo Police officers the same week. The training is part of the sustained relationship between KFOR and Kosovo Police, a relationship that enhances KFOR’s mission of providing a safe and secure environment and freedom of movement for all people of Kosovo. (U.S. Army photo by 1st Lt. Noah Cohen)