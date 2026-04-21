(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Kosovo Police officers receive certificates from KFOR Emergency Medic class [Image 4 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Kosovo Police officers receive certificates from KFOR Emergency Medic class

    KOSOVO

    04.09.2026

    Courtesy Photo

    107th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    A Kosovo Police Officer shakes hand with SPC Tiana Moses after receiving a course certificate in North Mitrovica/Severna Mitrovica, April 10, 2026. Moses is one of two instructors from NATO-led Kosovo Force, Regional Command East, who taught an emergency-medic course for Kosovo Police officers the same week. The training is part of the sustained relationship between KFOR and Kosovo Police, a relationship that enhances KFOR’s mission of providing a safe and secure environment and freedom of movement for all people of Kosovo. (U.S. Army photo by 1st Lt. Noah Cohen)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.09.2026
    Date Posted: 04.22.2026 08:50
    Photo ID: 9632064
    VIRIN: 260410-D-A5037-7716
    Resolution: 1838x1536
    Size: 846.05 KB
    Location: ZZ
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Kosovo Police officers receive certificates from KFOR Emergency Medic class [Image 6 of 6], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    KFOR provides emergency medic class to Kosovo Police officers
    KFOR provides emergency medic class to Kosovo Police officers
    KFOR provides emergency medic class to Kosovo Police officers
    Kosovo Police officers receive certificates from KFOR Emergency Medic class
    Kosovo Police officers receive certificates from KFOR Emergency Medic class
    Kosovo Police officers receive certificates from KFOR Emergency Medic class

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery