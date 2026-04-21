KFOR provides emergency medic class to Kosovo Police officers

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Florida Army National Guard Sgt Nicholas Newport, a medic assigned to NATO-led Kosovo Force (KFOR), Regional Command East, lies still while Spc. Tiana Moses, also assigned to RC-East, demonstrates how to place a nasopharyngeal airway on a patient during an emergency medic class for Kosovo Police officers, April 9, 2026 in North Mitrovica, Kosovo.The training highlights continued cooperation between KFOR and the Kosovo Police in support of a safe and secure environment and freedom of movement for all people in Kosovo. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Spencer Rhodes)