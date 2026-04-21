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    KFOR provides emergency medic class to Kosovo Police officers [Image 1 of 6]

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    KFOR provides emergency medic class to Kosovo Police officers

    KOSOVO

    04.08.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Spencer Rhodes 

    107th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Florida Army National Guard Sgt Nicholas Newport, a medic assigned to NATO-led Kosovo Force (KFOR), Regional Command East, lies still while Spc. Tiana Moses, also assigned to RC-East, demonstrates how to place a nasopharyngeal airway on a patient during an emergency medic class for Kosovo Police officers, April 9, 2026 in North Mitrovica, Kosovo.The training highlights continued cooperation between KFOR and the Kosovo Police in support of a safe and secure environment and freedom of movement for all people in Kosovo. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Spencer Rhodes)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.08.2026
    Date Posted: 04.22.2026 08:50
    Photo ID: 9632058
    VIRIN: 260409-Z-EG775-1003
    Resolution: 4480x5428
    Size: 5.54 MB
    Location: ZZ
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, KFOR provides emergency medic class to Kosovo Police officers [Image 6 of 6], by SSG Spencer Rhodes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    KFOR provides emergency medic class to Kosovo Police officers
    KFOR provides emergency medic class to Kosovo Police officers
    KFOR provides emergency medic class to Kosovo Police officers
    Kosovo Police officers receive certificates from KFOR Emergency Medic class
    Kosovo Police officers receive certificates from KFOR Emergency Medic class
    Kosovo Police officers receive certificates from KFOR Emergency Medic class

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    RC-East
    StrongerTogether
    NATO
    Kosovo
    KFOR
    TaskForceGator

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