KFOR provides emergency medic class to Kosovo Police officers

Florida Army National Guard Sgt Nicholas Newport, a medic assigned to NATO-led Kosovo Force (KFOR), Regional Command East, lies still while Spc. Tiana Moses, also assigned to RC-East, demonstrates how to place a nasopharyngeal airway on a patient during an emergency medic class for Kosovo Police officers, April 9, 2026 in North Mitrovica, Kosovo.The training highlights continued cooperation between KFOR and the Kosovo Police in support of a safe and secure environment and freedom of movement for all people in Kosovo. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Spencer Rhodes)
|Date Taken:
|04.08.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.22.2026 08:50
|Photo ID:
|9632058
|VIRIN:
|260409-Z-EG775-1003
|Resolution:
|4480x5428
|Size:
|5.54 MB
|Location:
|ZZ
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
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