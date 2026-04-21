Inspiring the future through history

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Ryan Collins, 633d Air Base Wing historian, stands in front of an F-86H Sabre static display at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, April 3, 2026. Before he worked as a civilian, Collins served 15 years as an Airman in active duty, the Air Force Reserve and the Air National Guard. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Thalia Bonte)