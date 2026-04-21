Inspiring the future through history

JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, Va. – The U.S. Air Force has a rich history that has laid the groundwork for what it is today. This history shapes operations and creates a unique culture and heritage for Airmen.

Ryan Collins, 633d Air Base Wing historian, works to ensure the next generation of Airmen are surrounded by a culture that inspires them to strive for excellence.



Collins was born into a family with decades of military service and decided to follow suit and enlist in the Air Force in the summer of 2000.



“It’s just a part of the fabric of certain families,” Collins said. “Less than 1% of people in America serve in the military, so some families just have it ingrained in them to do something beneficial for the community.”



History has always been a topic of interest for Collins. His love for it was first sparked as a child when his grandfather would take him to visit different historical sites.



“He would drive me out to various historical sites,” said Collins. “We would go and stay for a couple of hours, and I would get a different perspective on things, that there was something that happened here.”



After being an Airman for 15 years, he received the opportunity to work as a civilian in the USAF History and Museums Program.



After starting with the Air Force Special Operations Command History Office in 2015, his career spanned alternating assignments between Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, and the 633d Air Base Wing, where he returned for his latest position as wing historian in May 2025.



While some may think his job only involves recording history, Collins aims to create an environment where Airmen are inspired to strive for a higher standard.



“History really shapes how Airmen understand their mission, identity and responsibilities,” said Collins.

History is all around JBLE. Street names, static displays of aircraft and heritage initiatives tell stories from the past. Anyone willing to stop and look can find themselves surrounded by Air Force culture.



“You can saturate the environment to where personnel will walk by and see a picture or drive onto the installation and see an air park,” said Collins.



The goal is to spark curiosity in Airmen, to have them want to know more. Learning about the heritage of the Airmen who came before them pushes them to become better Airmen.



“Heritage reminds Airmen that there are many that came before them,” said Collins. “We take lessons from the past and we give our best effort. We have to instill that in new Airmen.”



Embedding this culture of excellence into Airmen through history is important in maintaining the values that guide the force, ensuring the future of the Air Force is in capable hands.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 04.14.2026 Date Posted: 04.22.2026 08:48 Story ID: 563316 Location: JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VIRGINIA, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Inspiring the future through history, by A1C Thalia Bonte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.