146th Airlift Wing begins MAFFS recertification training ahead of wildfire season

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Airmen from the 146th Airlift Wing, 152nd Airlift Wing and the 302nd Airlift Wing train alongside CAL FIRE ground crews during their annual Modular Airborne Firefighting System (MAFFS) recertification training at McClellan Air Tanker Base, Sacremento, Calif. on April 20, 2026. The MAFFS is a roll on and off system that enables a military C-130 aircraft to become a firefighting air tanker that can spread thousands of gallons of retardant along a quarter mile line, aiding ground crews to supress wildfires. The training ensures that aircrews and support personnel remain qualified to operate the MAFFS system and fly into hazardous fire areas at any time of year. (U.S. Air National Guard photos by Tech. Sgt. Michelle Ulber)