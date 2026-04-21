146th Airlift Wing begins MAFFS recertification training ahead of wildfire season

Photo By Tech. Sgt. Michelle Ulber | Airmen from the 146th Airlift Wing, 152nd Airlift Wing and the 302nd Airlift Wing train alongside CAL FIRE ground crews during their annual Modular Airborne Firefighting System (MAFFS) recertification training at McClellan Air Tanker Base, Sacremento, Calif. on April 20, 2026. The MAFFS is a roll on and off system that enables a military C-130 aircraft to become a firefighting air tanker that can spread thousands of gallons of retardant along a quarter mile line, aiding ground crews to supress wildfires. The training ensures that aircrews and support personnel remain qualified to operate the MAFFS system and fly into hazardous fire areas at any time of year. (U.S. Air National Guard photos by Tech. Sgt. Michelle Ulber) see less | View Image Page

Photo By Tech. Sgt. Michelle Ulber | Airmen from the 146th Airlift Wing, 152nd Airlift Wing and the 302nd Airlift Wing...... read more read more

McClellan Air Tanker Station, Sacramento, Calif.— Airmen with the 146th Airlift Wing began their annual Modular Airborne Fire Fighting System (MAFFS) recertification and training event this week, April 20, 2026 in preparation to support aerial wildfire suppression operations across California and the rest of the United States during the upcoming fire season.

The training ensures aircrews, maintenance personnel and support teams remain qualified to operate MAFFS, a roll-on/roll-off system that allows military C-130 aircraft to be rapidly converted into aerial firefighting platforms. The system can disperse three thousand gallons of fire retardant in a single drop, helping slow the spread of wildfires, support ground crews constructing fire lines and ultimately aid in bringing these fires under control.

The 146th Airlift Wing is one of four Department of Defense units equipped with MAFFS alongside the 152nd Airlift Wing out of Reno, Nevada, the 153rd Airlift Wing out of Cheyenne, Wyoming, and the 302nd Airlift Wing out of Colorado Springs, Colorado.

The MAFFS program provides a surge capability during peak wildfire season, augmenting state, federal and civilian firefighting efforts when additional aerial support is needed. Annual recertification training ensures seamless coordination between military and civilian partners and maintains the high standards required for aerial firefighting operations.

MAFFS was created by Congress in the early 1970s, is a joint effort between the U.S. Forest Service and the Department of War (DoW).

The MAFFS systems are the U.S. Forest Service’s portable fire-retardant delivery system. When requested by the National Interagency Fire Center and approved by the Secretary of War, the Department of War can provide unique wildland firefighting assets to the requesting agencies.

As part of U.S. Northern Command’s assigned Defense Support of Civil Authorities mission, these diverse mission assets are prepared to respond quickly and effectively to minimize human suffering, protect lives, property, critical infrastructure, and natural and cultural resources, and can include, but are not limited to, MAFFS equipped-aircraft, military helicopters, and ground forces capable of supporting the firefighting efforts.

“This training is about being ready before the call comes,” said Staff Sgt. Reuben Hernandez, a crew chief assigned to the 146th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron. “When fire season hits, there’s no time to figure things out. Everything we do out here makes sure the aircraft and the system are ready to go the moment we’re needed.”

Crew chiefs and other maintenance operations play a critical role in the MAFFS mission, ensuring aircraft are safe, fully mission-capable and configured to support firefighting operations. Their work directly enables aircrews to respond quickly and effectively during wildfire emergencies.

For many Airmen in the 146th Airlift Wing, the aerial firefighting mission carries personal significance because of Channel Islands Air National Guard Station’s central location to many of the major fires that have ravaged the state of California in recent years.

“Being from California, I’ve seen firsthand what these fires can do to communities,” Hernandez said. “Homes lost, families displaced, entire communities gone; it sticks with you. Knowing we’re out here training to help protect the communities we live in makes this mission mean a lot more to me and the other Airmen working here.”

The units supporting the MAFFS mission belong to the Air National Guard (ANG) and to the Air Force Reserve. The ANG’s mission as a whole is to provide mission ready Airmen and equipment to safeguard the United States and its territories and to provide critical support to serve our local communities.

“It feels great to be in a unit that makes a difference,” said Hernandez. “Even though it's always a long day, we’re all on the same page. We’ve got to knock out this training so that way we can all be prepared for whatever comes next.”

When the training ends this week, the 146th Airlift Wing and its partner agencies, the U.S. Forest Service and CALFIRE, will be fully postured to support wildfire response efforts throughout the season, reinforcing a shared commitment to safeguarding communities across the state of California and to aid other states as well.