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    146th Airlift Wing begins MAFFS recertification training ahead of wildfire season [Image 6 of 9]

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    146th Airlift Wing begins MAFFS recertification training ahead of wildfire season

    SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    04.20.2026

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Michelle Ulber 

    146 Airlift Wing, California Air National Guard

    Airmen from the 146th Airlift Wing, 152nd Airlift Wing and the 302nd Airlift Wing train alongside CAL FIRE ground crews during their annual Modular Airborne Firefighting System (MAFFS) recertification training at McClellan Air Tanker Base, Sacremento, Calif. on April 20, 2026. The MAFFS is a roll on and off system that enables a military C-130 aircraft to become a firefighting air tanker that can spread thousands of gallons of retardant along a quarter mile line, aiding ground crews to supress wildfires. The training ensures that aircrews and support personnel remain qualified to operate the MAFFS system and fly into hazardous fire areas at any time of year. (U.S. Air National Guard photos by Tech. Sgt. Michelle Ulber)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.20.2026
    Date Posted: 04.21.2026 20:11
    Photo ID: 9631100
    VIRIN: 260420-Z-SF462-1006
    Resolution: 7952x4472
    Size: 4.99 MB
    Location: SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 146th Airlift Wing begins MAFFS recertification training ahead of wildfire season [Image 9 of 9], by TSgt Michelle Ulber, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    146th Airlift Wing begins MAFFS recertification training ahead of wildfire season
    146th Airlift Wing begins MAFFS recertification training ahead of wildfire season
    146th Airlift Wing begins MAFFS recertification training ahead of wildfire season
    146th Airlift Wing begins MAFFS recertification training ahead of wildfire season
    146th Airlift Wing begins MAFFS recertification training ahead of wildfire season
    146th Airlift Wing begins MAFFS recertification training ahead of wildfire season
    146th Airlift Wing begins MAFFS recertification training ahead of wildfire season
    146th Airlift Wing begins MAFFS recertification training ahead of wildfire season
    146th Airlift Wing begins MAFFS recertification training ahead of wildfire season

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    CALGUARD
    146AW
    MAFFSAEG
    HollywoodGuard
    NGB
    DOWWFF26

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