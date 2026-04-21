2026 Legacy of Liberty Airshow Day 2

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The Patriots Jet Team performs aerial maneuvers during the Legacy of Liberty Airshow at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, April 19, 2026. The Patriots are the largest civilian-owned aerobatic jet team in the western hemisphere, composed of a variety of experienced former military pilots. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Jose Veras)