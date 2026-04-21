2026 Legacy of Liberty Airshow Day 2

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A B-25 Devil Dog taxis the flight line during the Legacy of Liberty Airshow at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, April 19, 2026. The airshow had more than 15,000 attendees across the two-day event, highlighting the talent of past and present airpower. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Jose Veras)