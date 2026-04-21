A B-25 Devil Dog taxis the flight line during the Legacy of Liberty Airshow at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, April 19, 2026. The airshow had more than 15,000 attendees across the two-day event, highlighting the talent of past and present airpower. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Jose Veras)
|Date Taken:
|04.19.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.21.2026 19:01
|Photo ID:
|9630987
|VIRIN:
|260419-F-SP796-1147
|Resolution:
|7623x5082
|Size:
|7.05 MB
|Location:
|HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 2026 Legacy of Liberty Airshow Day 2 [Image 15 of 15], by Amn Jose Veras, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.