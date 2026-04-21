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    2026 Legacy of Liberty Airshow Day 2 [Image 14 of 15]

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    2026 Legacy of Liberty Airshow Day 2

    HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, UNITED STATES

    04.19.2026

    Photo by Airman Jose Veras 

    49th Wing

    The Patriots Jet Team performs aerial maneuvers during the Legacy of Liberty Airshow at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, April 19, 2026. The airshow served as both a demonstration of Air Force capability and a celebration of the partnership between Holloman Air Force Base and the surrounding communities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Jose Veras)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.19.2026
    Date Posted: 04.21.2026 19:01
    Photo ID: 9630989
    VIRIN: 260419-F-SP796-1151
    Resolution: 4409x2939
    Size: 4.17 MB
    Location: HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 2026 Legacy of Liberty Airshow Day 2 [Image 15 of 15], by Amn Jose Veras, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    2026 Legacy of Liberty Airshow Day 2
    2026 Legacy of Liberty Airshow Day 2
    2026 Legacy of Liberty Airshow Day 2
    2026 Legacy of Liberty Airshow Day 2
    2026 Legacy of Liberty Airshow Day 2
    2026 Legacy of Liberty Airshow Day 2
    2026 Legacy of Liberty Airshow Day 2
    2026 Legacy of Liberty Airshow Day 2
    2026 Legacy of Liberty Airshow Day 2
    2026 Legacy of Liberty Airshow Day 2
    2026 Legacy of Liberty Airshow Day 2
    2026 Legacy of Liberty Airshow Day 2
    2026 Legacy of Liberty Airshow Day 2
    2026 Legacy of Liberty Airshow Day 2
    2026 Legacy of Liberty Airshow Day 2

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    Holloman Air Force Base
    Patriots Jet Team
    Legacy of Liberty Airshow 2026

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