The Patriots Jet Team performs aerial maneuvers during the Legacy of Liberty Airshow at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, April 19, 2026. The airshow served as both a demonstration of Air Force capability and a celebration of the partnership between Holloman Air Force Base and the surrounding communities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Jose Veras)
|Date Taken:
|04.19.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.21.2026 19:01
|Photo ID:
|9630989
|VIRIN:
|260419-F-SP796-1151
|Resolution:
|4409x2939
|Size:
|4.17 MB
|Location:
|HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 2026 Legacy of Liberty Airshow Day 2 [Image 15 of 15], by Amn Jose Veras, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.