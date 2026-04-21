A wreath lined with teal ribbons stands on display during the second annual Take Back the Night event at Sheppard Air Force Base, April 3, 2026. Attendees were invited to place a ribbon on the wreath in honor of someone they know who has experienced sexual assault, creating a visual reminder of the impact of violence and the importance of continued prevention and support. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jesse Nagel)
|Date Taken:
|04.03.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.21.2026 17:23
|Photo ID:
|9630759
|VIRIN:
|260403-F-GJ229-1188
|Resolution:
|4319x3455
|Size:
|4.25 MB
|Location:
|SHEPPARD AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Bringing Light to Darkness: Sheppard AFB’s Take Back the Night [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Jesse Nagel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.