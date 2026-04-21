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    Bringing Light to Darkness: Sheppard AFB’s Take Back the Night [Image 7 of 7]

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    Bringing Light to Darkness: Sheppard AFB’s Take Back the Night

    SHEPPARD AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    04.03.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jesse Nagel 

    82nd Training Wing

    A wreath lined with teal ribbons stands on display during the second annual Take Back the Night event at Sheppard Air Force Base, April 3, 2026. Attendees were invited to place a ribbon on the wreath in honor of someone they know who has experienced sexual assault, creating a visual reminder of the impact of violence and the importance of continued prevention and support. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jesse Nagel)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.03.2026
    Date Posted: 04.21.2026 17:23
    Photo ID: 9630759
    VIRIN: 260403-F-GJ229-1188
    Resolution: 4319x3455
    Size: 4.25 MB
    Location: SHEPPARD AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Bringing Light to Darkness: Sheppard AFB’s Take Back the Night [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Jesse Nagel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Bringing Light to Darkness: Sheppard AFB’s Take Back the Night
    Bringing Light to Darkness: Sheppard AFB’s Take Back the Night
    Bringing Light to Darkness: Sheppard AFB’s Take Back the Night
    Bringing Light to Darkness: Sheppard AFB’s Take Back the Night
    Bringing Light to Darkness: Sheppard AFB’s Take Back the Night
    Bringing Light to Darkness: Sheppard AFB’s Take Back the Night
    Bringing Light to Darkness: Sheppard AFB’s Take Back the Night

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    Take Back the Night
    Sheppard Air Force Base
    AETC
    82nd TRW

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