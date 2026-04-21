Bringing Light to Darkness: Sheppard AFB’s Take Back the Night

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A wreath lined with teal ribbons stands on display during the second annual Take Back the Night event at Sheppard Air Force Base, April 3, 2026. Attendees were invited to place a ribbon on the wreath in honor of someone they know who has experienced sexual assault, creating a visual reminder of the impact of violence and the importance of continued prevention and support. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jesse Nagel)