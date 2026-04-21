Bringing Light to Darkness: Sheppard AFB’s Take Back the Night

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An attendee plays a SAPR‑themed Connect Four game during the second annual Take Back the Night event at Sheppard Air Force Base, April 3, 2026. The game was one of several activities designed to promote engagement, awareness, and conversation around sexual assault prevention and response. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jesse Nagel)