Attendees wore themed shirts carrying a message about bringing light into dark moments during the second annual Take Back the Night event at Sheppard Air Force Base, April 3, 2026. The theme reflected the event’s focus on hope, support, and fostering a culture that stands against sexual violence. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jesse Nagel)
|Date Taken:
|04.03.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.21.2026 17:23
|Photo ID:
|9630750
|VIRIN:
|260403-F-GJ229-1173
|Resolution:
|5161x3871
|Size:
|8.69 MB
|Location:
|SHEPPARD AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Bringing Light to Darkness: Sheppard AFB’s Take Back the Night [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Jesse Nagel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.