(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Bringing Light to Darkness: Sheppard AFB’s Take Back the Night [Image 5 of 7]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Bringing Light to Darkness: Sheppard AFB’s Take Back the Night

    SHEPPARD AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    04.03.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jesse Nagel 

    82nd Training Wing

    Attendees wore themed shirts carrying a message about bringing light into dark moments during the second annual Take Back the Night event at Sheppard Air Force Base, April 3, 2026. The theme reflected the event’s focus on hope, support, and fostering a culture that stands against sexual violence. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jesse Nagel)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.03.2026
    Date Posted: 04.21.2026 17:23
    Photo ID: 9630750
    VIRIN: 260403-F-GJ229-1173
    Resolution: 5161x3871
    Size: 8.69 MB
    Location: SHEPPARD AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Bringing Light to Darkness: Sheppard AFB’s Take Back the Night [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Jesse Nagel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Bringing Light to Darkness: Sheppard AFB’s Take Back the Night
    Bringing Light to Darkness: Sheppard AFB’s Take Back the Night
    Bringing Light to Darkness: Sheppard AFB’s Take Back the Night
    Bringing Light to Darkness: Sheppard AFB’s Take Back the Night
    Bringing Light to Darkness: Sheppard AFB’s Take Back the Night
    Bringing Light to Darkness: Sheppard AFB’s Take Back the Night
    Bringing Light to Darkness: Sheppard AFB’s Take Back the Night

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Take Back the Night
    Sheppard Air Force Base
    AETC
    82nd TRW

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery