Vandenberg Space Force Base honorary commanders observe a military working dog demonstration during a mission insight tour at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., April 16, 2026. The demonstration highlighted the role of MWDs in safeguarding the Vandenberg and ensuring mission readiness. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Olya Houtsma)
|Date Taken:
|04.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.21.2026 17:19
|Photo ID:
|9630747
|VIRIN:
|260415-X-BS524-1009
|Resolution:
|4744x3389
|Size:
|3.89 MB
|Location:
|VANDENBERG AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Honorary Commanders Learn About Vandenberg SFB Mission Capabilities [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Olya Houtsma, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.