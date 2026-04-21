Honorary Commanders Learn About Vandenberg SFB Mission Capabilities

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Vandenberg Space Force Base honorary commanders observe a military working dog demonstration during a mission insight tour at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., April 16, 2026. The demonstration highlighted the role of MWDs in safeguarding the Vandenberg and ensuring mission readiness. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Olya Houtsma)