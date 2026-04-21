(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Honorary Commanders Learn About Vandenberg SFB Mission Capabilities [Image 6 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Honorary Commanders Learn About Vandenberg SFB Mission Capabilities

    VANDENBERG AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    04.15.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Olya Houtsma 

    Space Launch Delta 30   

    Vandenberg Space Force Base honorary commanders observe a military working dog demonstration during a mission insight tour at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., April 16, 2026. The demonstration highlighted the role of MWDs in safeguarding the Vandenberg and ensuring mission readiness. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Olya Houtsma)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.15.2026
    Date Posted: 04.21.2026 17:19
    Photo ID: 9630747
    VIRIN: 260415-X-BS524-1009
    Resolution: 4744x3389
    Size: 3.89 MB
    Location: VANDENBERG AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Honorary Commanders Learn About Vandenberg SFB Mission Capabilities [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Olya Houtsma, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Honorary Commanders Learn About Vandenberg SFB Mission Capabilities
    Honorary Commanders Learn About Vandenberg SFB Mission Capabilities
    Honorary Commanders Learn About Vandenberg SFB Mission Capabilities
    Honorary Commanders Learn About Vandenberg SFB Mission Capabilities
    Honorary Commanders Learn About Vandenberg SFB Mission Capabilities
    Honorary Commanders Learn About Vandenberg SFB Mission Capabilities

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery