Vandenberg Space Force Base honorary commanders observe a 30th Security Forces Squadron military working dog demonstration during a mission insight tour at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., April 16, 2026. 30 SFS MWDs support installation security by detecting threats and helping to protect personnel, resources and mission-critical assets. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Olya Houtsma)
|Date Taken:
|04.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.21.2026 17:19
|Photo ID:
|9630745
|VIRIN:
|260415-X-BS524-1008
|Resolution:
|5634x4024
|Size:
|3.27 MB
|Location:
|VANDENBERG AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Honorary Commanders Learn About Vandenberg SFB Mission Capabilities [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Olya Houtsma, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.