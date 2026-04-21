Honorary Commanders Learn About Vandenberg SFB Mission Capabilities

Date Taken: 04.15.2026 Date Posted: 04.21.2026 17:19 Photo ID: 9630745 VIRIN: 260415-X-BS524-1008 Resolution: 5634x4024 Size: 3.27 MB Location: VANDENBERG AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US

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