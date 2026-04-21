Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield goes RAD in Orlando

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Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield Retired Soldiers Council pose for a photo outside the University of Central Florida’s Student Union after a successful Retiree Appreciation Day April 18, 2026, at Orlando, Florida.



Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield Retirement Services Office hosted RAD, an annual event for Army installations demonstrating continued appreciation for retired Soldiers’ past service and to foster support for the Army, active-duty Soldiers and families. (U.S. Army Photo by Kelsie Steber)