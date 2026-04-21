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    Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield goes RAD in Orlando [Image 1 of 2]

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    Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield goes RAD in Orlando

    FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    04.18.2026

    Photo by Kelsie Steber 

    Fort Stewart Public Affairs Office

    Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield Retired Soldiers Council pose for a photo outside the University of Central Florida’s Student Union after a successful Retiree Appreciation Day April 18, 2026, at Orlando, Florida.

    Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield Retirement Services Office hosted RAD, an annual event for Army installations demonstrating continued appreciation for retired Soldiers’ past service and to foster support for the Army, active-duty Soldiers and families. (U.S. Army Photo by Kelsie Steber)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.18.2026
    Date Posted: 04.21.2026 14:34
    Photo ID: 9630075
    VIRIN: 260418-A-VW897-5242
    Resolution: 5712x4284
    Size: 7.51 MB
    Location: FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield goes RAD in Orlando [Image 2 of 2], by Kelsie Steber, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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