Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield Retired Soldiers Council pose for a photo outside the University of Central Florida’s Student Union after a successful Retiree Appreciation Day April 18, 2026, at Orlando, Florida.
Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield Retirement Services Office hosted RAD, an annual event for Army installations demonstrating continued appreciation for retired Soldiers’ past service and to foster support for the Army, active-duty Soldiers and families. (U.S. Army Photo by Kelsie Steber)
|Date Taken:
|04.18.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.21.2026 14:34
|Photo ID:
|9630075
|VIRIN:
|260418-A-VW897-5242
|Resolution:
|5712x4284
|Size:
|7.51 MB
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
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Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield goes RAD in Orlando
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