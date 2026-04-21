Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield goes RAD in Orlando

Photo By Kelsie Steber | Maria Bentinck, director of Army Retirement Services, provides an update about benefits and entitlements during an information seminar April 18, 2026, in Orlando, Florida, as over 500 retirees across the armed services gathered at the University of Central Florida’s Student Union to participate in Retiree Appreciation Day. Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield Retirement Services Office hosted RAD, an annual event for Army installations demonstrating continued appreciation for retired Soldiers’ past service and to foster support for the Army, active-duty Soldiers and families. (U.S. Army Photo by Kelsie Steber) see less | View Image Page

Photo By Kelsie Steber | Maria Bentinck, director of Army Retirement Services, provides an update about...... read more read more

ORLANDO, Fla. -- The sun was shining and not a cloud was in sight Saturday, April 18, as over 500 retirees across the armed services gathered at the University of Central Florida’s Student Union to participate in Retiree Appreciation Day.

Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield Retirement Services Office hosted RAD, an annual event for Army installations demonstrating continued appreciation for retired Soldiers’ past service and to foster support for the Army, active-duty Soldiers and families.

Col. Gabe Weaver, Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield garrison commander, kicked off the event by welcoming everyone and thanking those who worked to put on the event before turning to the retirees.

“This day is about you, and we are here to pay tribute to our retirees” Weaver said. “It is our chance to show our profound appreciation for your selfless service. Second, it is our duty to provide you with the most current information available. The world changes, and with it, so do entitlements and programs, and we want to ensure you have the tools to navigate what's next.”

Maria Bentinck, director of Army Retirement Services, served as a guest speaker along with representatives from the Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield Retired Soldiers Council and Dr. Andrea Guzman, UCF vice president for Access & Community Engagement.

“This day is not only about putting out information regarding benefits and entitlements, but it is also about taking care of them [retirees] in every aspect,” Bentinck said.

The Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield Retired Soldiers Council represents over 75,000 retirees across lower South Carolina, all of Georgia and all of Florida minus the panhandle.

After the information seminar, retirees could attend breakout sessions from the Florida Department of Veterans Affairs, 81st Readiness Division, Surviving Spouses and Military Officers Association of America. Over 15 booths supported by local businesses, government organizations and installation services were also available to retirees, providing additional opportunities to gather information and resources.

Yolanda Frazier retired in 2016 as a lieutenant colonel after serving 30 years as an acquisition officer.

“Part of what this organization does is help us as military service members because once we retire, we still need support, because we’re still serving in other capacities, within our communities, within our church or within our nation,” Frazier said.

Frazier says she learned a lot of new things about the military system and retirement system, including representatives of different organizations that advocate on behalf of retirees.

Her biggest piece of advice for those getting ready to retire is to connect.

“Once we retire and come off active duty, it’s like cutting an umbilical cord,” Frazier said. “You have to stay engaged and connect with other military officers and representatives because when you start transitioning from the military world to the civilian world, it can be scary and difficult.”

Bentinck added it’s important to take time to embrace the service you provided to our nation.

“I wish I knew before retiring that it’s okay to do absolutely nothing,” she said. “Just take time to get yourself mentally set, to take care of your well-being, and then decide if you want to go back to school or you want to work.”

With over 20,000 retirees in the greater Savannah area, the services of Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield are essential to populations both on and off the installation. Installation services include, but are not limited to, hospitals, health clinics, pharmacy, shopping, grocery, religious, hunting, fishing, events, recreation rentals, bowling, restaurants, ID cards centers, administration assistance and golf.