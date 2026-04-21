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    Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield goes RAD in Orlando [Image 2 of 2]

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    Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield goes RAD in Orlando

    FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    04.18.2026

    Photo by Kelsie Steber 

    Fort Stewart Public Affairs Office

    Maria Bentinck, director of Army Retirement Services, provides an update about benefits and entitlements during an information seminar April 18, 2026, in Orlando, Florida, as over 500 retirees across the armed services gathered at the University of Central Florida’s Student Union to participate in Retiree Appreciation Day.

    Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield Retirement Services Office hosted RAD, an annual event for Army installations demonstrating continued appreciation for retired Soldiers’ past service and to foster support for the Army, active-duty Soldiers and families. (U.S. Army Photo by Kelsie Steber)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.18.2026
    Date Posted: 04.21.2026 14:34
    Photo ID: 9630022
    VIRIN: 260418-A-VW897-9886
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 2.56 MB
    Location: FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield goes RAD in Orlando [Image 2 of 2], by Kelsie Steber, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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