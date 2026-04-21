Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield goes RAD in Orlando

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Maria Bentinck, director of Army Retirement Services, provides an update about benefits and entitlements during an information seminar April 18, 2026, in Orlando, Florida, as over 500 retirees across the armed services gathered at the University of Central Florida’s Student Union to participate in Retiree Appreciation Day.



Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield Retirement Services Office hosted RAD, an annual event for Army installations demonstrating continued appreciation for retired Soldiers’ past service and to foster support for the Army, active-duty Soldiers and families. (U.S. Army Photo by Kelsie Steber)