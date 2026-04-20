(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    21st Theater Sustainment Command Best Squad Competition 2026 M17 Pistol Qualification [Image 5 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    21st Theater Sustainment Command Best Squad Competition 2026 M17 Pistol Qualification

    GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, GERMANY

    04.20.2026

    Photo by Pfc. Kadence Connors 

    21st Theater Sustainment Command

    U.S. Army Pfc. Cleopheus Lane, a combat engineer, assigned to 7th Engineer Brigade, 21st Theater Sustainment Command qualifies on the M17 pistol range during day three of the 21st TSC Best Squad Competition on U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria in Grafenwoehr, Germany, April 21, 2026. The M17 pistol qualification is a U.S. Army marksmanship test to grade Soldier's proficiency in shooting accuracy, shooting from multiple positions (standing, kneeling, moving), and handling, with 30-round iterations often featuring close-quarters scenarios. Winners of this competition will advance to compete in the U.S. Army Europe and Africa Best Squad Competition. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Kadence Connors)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.20.2026
    Date Posted: 04.21.2026 08:15
    Photo ID: 9628964
    VIRIN: 260421-A-IR446-1005
    Resolution: 3895x2597
    Size: 2.62 MB
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 21st Theater Sustainment Command Best Squad Competition 2026 M17 Pistol Qualification [Image 5 of 5], by PFC Kadence Connors, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    21st Theater Sustainment Command Best Squad Competition 2026 M17 Pistol Qualification
    21st Theater Sustainment Command Best Squad Competition 2026 M17 Pistol Qualification
    21st Theater Sustainment Command Best Squad Competition 2026 M17 Pistol Qualification
    21st Theater Sustainment Command Best Squad Competition 2026 M17 Pistol Qualification
    21st Theater Sustainment Command Best Squad Competition 2026 M17 Pistol Qualification

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    21st TSC
    StrongerTogether
    FirstInSupport
    21st TSC BSC 2026

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery